Gusty winds bring power outages to Mineral, Sanders counties

MISSOULA — Gusty winds have brought down branches, trees and power lines across Western and Northwest Montana.

NorthWestern Energy was reporting Tuesday morning that approximately 400 customers were in the dark in the Alberton area.

Power outages were also being reported in the Saltese and Haugan areas in Mineral County.

Crews were also dealing with power outages in Thompson Falls and Plains in Sanders County.

