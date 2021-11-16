Thousands remain without power in northwest Montana

KALISPELL — Thousands of people across northwest Montana remain without power after gusty winds brought down trees and powerlines.

Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) is reporting over 4,000 people were in the dark as of 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

However, that number is down from the nearly 10,000 that was reported at one point on Monday night.

The outages are widespread and stretch as far west as Libby. Some of the hardest hit areas include Marion, West Glacier and Whitefish.

The lack of power prompted Marion, Pleasant Valley and Troy schools to cancel Tuesday classes.

Crews are working to restore the power. The latest power outage information can be found here.