High winds tear through Western Montana

MISSOULA — From power outages to downed trees, the high winds tearing across Western Montana on Monday evening are leaving their mark.

The winds reached peak gusts of 67 miles per hour around 6:30 p.m. at the Missoula International Airport.

In Missoula alone, hundreds were without power as of 7:15 p.m., according to NorthWestern Energy. The Missoula Fire Department reported a downed power line along Brooks Street in the Rose Park area.

The outages also impacted Missoula's traffic as several stoplights, including at the intersection of Highway 93/Brooks Street and Miller Creek Road, were out. As a reminder, if signal lights are not working, intersections should be treated as a 4-way stop.

Flathead Electric was also reporting outages in the Flathead with 800 consumers affected near Kila due to a tree in the line.

MTN News

