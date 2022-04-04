Watch
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

Gusty winds bring power outages to Western, Northwestern Montana

Power outage
MTN News
Power outage
Posted at 2:55 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 17:36:10-04

MISSOULA - Gusty winds are bringing power outages to Western and NorthWestern Montana.

Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) was reporting that over 900 members were without power as of 3:30 p.m.

There were outages in the Kalispell and the Columbia Falls area. An outage was also being reported along McGregor Lake west of Marion.

The latest on power outages can be found at the links listed below:

The latest on Montana road conditions can be found here or by calling 511.

View our weather cams from across Montana at https://www.kpax.com/weather/weather-cams.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader