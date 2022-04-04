Gusty winds bring power outages to Western, Northwestern Montana

MISSOULA - Gusty winds are bringing power outages to Western and NorthWestern Montana.

Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) was reporting that over 900 members were without power as of 3:30 p.m.

There were outages in the Kalispell and the Columbia Falls area. An outage was also being reported along McGregor Lake west of Marion.

Weather Forecast: Strong winds mean damage for Western Montana

The latest on power outages can be found at the links listed below:

NorthWestern Energy: https://www.northwesternenergy.com/outages/outage-map

Missoula Electric Cooperative: https://bills.meccoop.com/maps/OutageWebMap/

Flathead Electric Cooperative: https://outage.flathead.coop:8181/

Ravalli Electic Cooperative: https://ravallielectric.ebill.coop/maps/ext/OutageWebMap/

Mission Valley Power: https://missionvalleypower.org/outage-map/

Avista: https://outagemap.myavista.com/external/default.html

The latest on Montana road conditions can be found here or by calling 511.

View our weather cams from across Montana at https://www.kpax.com/weather/weather-cams.