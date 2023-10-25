How to be prepared for winter driving conditions in Western Montana

MISSOULA — It's still fall but we want you to be prepared for winter weather conditions before hitting the road.

We reached out to Les Schwab tire specialists to see what they're telling their customers this time of year.

They say that for starters, if you haven’t switched over to snow tires yet, do it now.



If you have all-weather tires, use the coin test to check tread depth.

You can place a penny between the treads on your tires, and if you see the full head of Abraham Lincoln on the penny, it might be time to replace them.

Also, keep in mind that your tire pressure will decrease as the temperatures drop.

Sedan owners should consider keeping something that weighs 100 to 200 pounds in the back of their cars to prevent sliding, especially if it's a rear-wheel drive vehicle.

Something else to keep in your vehicle is an emergency safety kit.

The kit should include items such as a windshield brush, flashlights, batteries, gloves, hats, reflective gear, snow chains, snacks, water, and pet necessities.

You can also check Montana's road conditions before heading out by clicking here.