Discussion about shifting Montana's drinking culture coming to Missoula

WHITEFISH — Trends like Sober October and Dry January have gripped the nation and have created a conversation about alcohol use.

Now, a group of local experts is bringing this conversation to Missoula this weekend to talk about shifting Montana's drinking culture.

Two of the experts to speak at this event are from the Flathead.

“This is a really cool thing we're doing. We're teaming up with some amazing people who are doing some really cool things here. I think it's important to have a conversation about the NA industry, about drinking in general, and about getting in the car and driving drunk. I think that's a very, very important topic to talk about,” said Uriah Rosenzweig, a partner in Hold My Bar.

Imagination Brewing Company is hosting a Taproom Dialogue where local experts will talk about shifting Montana’s drinking culture and the growing non-alcoholic beverage trend.

“We're saying that like, Hey, enjoy your life. Enjoy your health. Enjoy your community. Don't be hungover, make it to work on time, make it to work, keep your job. I'm all about this conversation, not just for drinking and driving, but just for having a better, healthy life,” said Montana Bar Fairies executive director Beth McBride.

One of the speakers is Hold My Bar, Montana’s first non-alcoholic bar that started in 2023 and is providing a safe space for people who don’t drink. Based out of Whitefish, the mobile bar has attended events across the state serving up craft mocktails and NA beer.

“It was built out of frustration of not having an inclusive place to go. I started to think, I can't be the only one that's frustrated about this. Is there a place that's not a coffee shop and not a bar, a third, safe space to hang out at, and it didn't exist out here. So I thought that I created it ... here we are. We've created something pretty special here,” said Rosenzweig.

While it wasn’t well received at first, Hold My Bar is gaining traction and becoming a resource for shifting Montana’s drinking culture.

“The more energy and positivity we get, the more word’s going to get around, and the more people aren't going to be as afraid to say, I know where to go for an NA option,“ said Mary Cortesi, a Hold My Bar partner.

Another organization focused on getting people not to drink and drive, The Montana Bar Fairies, will also be involved in this conversation. The Bar Fairies leave coffee shop gift cards on the vehicles of people who choose not to drink and leave their cars at bars overnight.

Montana Bar Fairies has grown its program and is officially a 501c3 nonprofit. With six active Bar Fairies volunteers in the Flathead, they are going to expand and start a chapter in Bozeman.

“So we want to start this discussion. Hey people, it's okay to change the conversation it’s really good. So just talking about it makes a difference. You know, it's not like to quit drinking. It's responsible drinking,” said McBride.

The Taproom Dialogue will take place at Imagination Brewing in Missoula on Sunday, October 6 from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Imagination Brewing is located at 1151 West Broadway in Missoula.