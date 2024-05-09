Local scouting organizations react to Boy Scouts of America name change

MISSOULA — Boy Scouts of America recently changed their name to Scouting America.

This alteration comes almost five years after the organization shifted to allow girls into their troops and programs.

"It really represents that we accept everyone. We want everyone to have the opportunity to be a Scout," Missoula District Executive, Grace Friend explained. "We really just want to make sure every individual has a place to feel welcome."

Friend detailed that, "Here in Scouting America we focus on building leaders and want youth to be prepared for life."

She also added that Scouting America's program is different and separate from the Girl Scouts even though girls can join Scouting America.

"The name hasn't changed anything; our programs remain the same. We still have Cub Scouts, we still have troops, we still have our older youth programs. We just changed our name to fit more of who our participants are," said Friend.