May 3, 2022 election results (unofficial)

The unofficial results of the Tuesday, May 3, 2022 elections are being tallied.

Several school trustees, levies, and bonds are being decided in Western Montana.

Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) trustees asking for a $294,790 general fund levy for the elementary district. The levy would be used for the purpose of instruction and operation of the Missoula high schools. MCPS trustees also put a $525,962 general fund levy for the high schools before voters. The levy would be used for the purpose of instruction and operation of the Missoula high schools.

DeSmet School in Missoula is asking residents for a $29,900 technology levy to purchase, rent, repair, and maintain technological equipment. The money would also be used for software, training and licensing. The request is in addition to $29,798 previously authorized as a perpetual levy.

A $536,000 general fund levy is before Frenchtown residents. The money would go towards maintaining the operational needs of the school district to support student programs, services and staffing needs.

Bonner School Trustees put a $133,000 general fund levy before voters. The purpose of the money is for district operations.

Woodman School located on Highway 12 west of Lolo requesting $18,750 per year for four years building reserve levy. The money would go toward the purchase of replacing the roof on two school buildings, replacing flooring, interior painting, replacing windows and blinds, and renovating the kitchen in the multi-purpose room.

The Target Range School Board of Trustees has proposed a new technology tax levy in the amount of $255,000 per year for 10 years. The proposed tax hike would be the first change in the school’s technology budget since 2004. The big-ticket items of tech spending are laptops for each student, network infrastructure, and subscriptions to the online curriculum.

Voters in Polson turned down a pair of school bond requests just over two years ago. The requests were made so that buildings that were built around 50 years ago could be renovated. Now, the elementary and high school bonds are back on the table for all the same reasons — with safety being the driving force. The $49 million bond request will help renovate and expand the elementary, middle, and high schools, as well as help change the curriculum model.

In Ravalli County, the levy for the Bitterroot Valley Community College would fund 25% of the school’s operating costs and would unlock state funds.

The Kalispell School District is asking taxpayers to vote on a high school general fund levy request. The $1.5 million levy would fund a variety of costs related to the day-to-day operations of Flathead and Glacier high schools. Funds would go toward curriculum, teaching materials, teacher salaries, utilities, technology, activities, and more.

