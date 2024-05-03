Missoula County delays decision on proposed Lolo gravel pit expansion

MISSOULA — The Missoula County Commission and Planning and Zoning Commission met Thursday to discuss whether or not to accept a zoning variance request from Western Materials, which hopes to expand a gravel pit between Lolo and Florence.

The pit, which now is around 80 acres, is in Zoning District #40, a low-density residential area along Old Highway 93.

Western Materials proposed growing their operations to 150 acres, and Thursday, defended the idea, saying that the mixture of materials in the pit makes it uniquely situated to fulfill the growth needs of the Bitterroot Valley.

Neighbors who live near the mine opposing the idea formed the nonprofit Carlton Protection Trust, and through attorney Graham Coppes, argued that the mine should not have been permitted to operate at the current scale, let alone grow.

Questions were raised about potential environmental impacts, including water quality… but commissioners decided that not enough research was available to decide on the request.

They asked the two parties to meet separately and come back with a compromise by June 20. The county commission and Planning and Zoning Commission will have a special session at 9 a.m. to decide the fate of the variance request.

Coppes said he’s pessimistic that Western Materials will meet them halfway.

“All of these folks are regular people fighting against a giant mining company that has millions of dollars in profits on an annual basis,” Coppes said. “It’s not people that are similarly situated. That’s tough, but they’re working to protect their homes and their way of life and a clean and healthful environment. Those are things worth it to protect.”