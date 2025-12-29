Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

Missoula man dies in Lincoln County crash

A 62-year-old man died on December 26 in a one-vehicle crash that happened in the Libby area.
Fatal Crash
MTN News
Fatal Crash
Posted
and last updated

A 62-year-old man died on December 26 in a one-vehicle crash that happened in Lincoln County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. in the area of Kootenai River Road and Pemmican Trail near Libby.

The victim was driving west on Kootenai River Road when he missed a curve, went off the road and then hit a tree.

122605 Libby Fatal Crash Map

The driver, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 44-year-old man from Post Falls, Idaho, who was in the BMW Z3, was taken to a local hospital following the crash.

MHP reports alcohol and speed are believed to have been factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Neither man was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader