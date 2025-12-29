Missoula man dies in Lincoln County crash

A 62-year-old man died on December 26 in a one-vehicle crash that happened in Lincoln County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. in the area of Kootenai River Road and Pemmican Trail near Libby.

The victim was driving west on Kootenai River Road when he missed a curve, went off the road and then hit a tree.

MTN News

The driver, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 44-year-old man from Post Falls, Idaho, who was in the BMW Z3, was taken to a local hospital following the crash.

MHP reports alcohol and speed are believed to have been factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Neither man was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.