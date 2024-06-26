Missoula to Florence: Possible solutions to issues along Highway 93 corridor identified

LOLO — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Robert Peccia and Associates (RPA) Engineering have identified three different concepts that could improve safety along U.S. Highway 93 between Missoula to Florence.

Two open houses were held on Tuesday, June 25 at the Lolo School to showcase the findings.

PRA project manager Sarah Nicolai told MTN that the corridor study is, "a combination MDT receives federal funding and there is state funding as part of their program as well."

The area of U.S. Highway 93 South was split into five sections, with each having its own set of problems.

The five sections identified are:



The south end of Missoula, from Buckhouse Bridge to Hayes Creek Road

The Lolo S-curves, from Hayes Creek to Valley Grove Drive

The Lolo area, from Valley Grove Drive to Delarka Drive South

U.S. Highway 93 between Lolo and Florence, from Delarka Drive South to Chief Looking Glass Road

U.S. Highway 93 entering Florence, between Chief Looking Glass Road and Old Highway 93.

"Each segment really has its own unique character that we need to think about," Nicolai shared.

For example, the S-curves have speed, lack of lighting, weather, and crashes with a barrier wall that have all contributed to accidents.

The stretch of U.S. Highway 93 between Lolo and Florence has turning issues, undivided lanes, speed, and wildlife concerns.

RPA noted the areas on the edge of Missoula, the Lolo area, and the Florence area applicable for suburban design.

"We're trying to slow down traffic. So, encourage drivers to drive a little bit more slowly and that would feel more like that urban-rural transition [with] things like sidewalks and curbs, gutters, lighting, landscaping," Nicolai said.

Emily Brown/MTN News

RPA noted that the second design — the managed access concept — could also fit on the south end of Missoula, Lolo, and Florence. RPA said the design could also apply to the s-Curves and the stretch of highway between Lolo and Florence.

"We also have a managed access concept that would be looking at certain driveways and maybe consolidating in certain locations but still maintaining full access at the major intersections and looking at some median treatments as well. But just trying to consolidate some of the access," said Nicolai.

Emily Brown/MTN News

The third possible solution RPA calls for reduced conflict design. That could fit the S-curves and U.S. Highway 93 between Lolo and Florence.

"We're closing access at the minor locations, making those right in right out, and designating specific left turnaround locations," Nicolai stated.

Emily Brown/MTN News

RPA Engineering is looking to finish the study by this fall. They will then make recommendations to improve specific locations in the corridor to MDT.

Nicolai added that in order to move forward, MDT will need to identify funding in order for physical changes to the roadway to take place.