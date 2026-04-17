Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, April 17, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

A 15-year-old denied negligent homicide charges in Missoula court on Thursday, after allegedly shooting a 16-year-old girl while "playing with a gun" Saturday night. Court documents say the teens had planned to go target shooting but returned home when they couldn't find ammunition. The defendant's bail is set at $50,000 with his next court appearance June 4. (Read the full story)

A Hungry Horse man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday for leading a months-long burglary ring across Flathead County. Michael Downing was convicted on six felony counts and ordered to pay more than $325,000 in restitution to 10 victims. Authorities linked Downing to over 15 cases involving stolen vehicles, construction tools and equipment. (Read the full story)

State Sen. Jonathan Windy Boy suspended his campaign for Montana's eastern U.S. House seat, citing health concerns and family grief on Thursday. However, Montana Democratic Party leaders had called for his resignation from the state Senate, referencing "allegations of serious sexual abuse." (Read the full story)