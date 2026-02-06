Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, February 6, 2026

MISSOULA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

The 38th head football coach of the Montana Grizzlies was officially introduced at a press conference inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Thursday. Bobby Kennedy was formally welcomed to lead the program in front of players, coaches, boosters, fans and administrators. Kennedy, the wide receivers coach for the Griz last year, detailed his vision for the program while expressing gratitude for the opportunity. (Read the full story)

A severely emaciated dog named Jack was rescued near Alberton after months of failed attempts, with community members and Pronking Pastures Rescue finally capturing him in January. Jack, who was abandoned after being re-homed in the fall, is now recovering with extensive medical care and support. (Read the full story)

A Kalispell man pleaded guilty to an amended assault charge on Thursday, agreeing to serve 20 years in prison with 10 suspended for a 2023 Lakeside shooting. Luke Rutledge's plea comes after a mistrial on attempted deliberate homicide charges when he allegedly shot at a man sitting in his vehicle in a parking lot. (Read the full story)