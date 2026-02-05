Man pleads guilty to amended charge related to 2023 Lakeside shooting case

KALISPELL — A Kalispell man pleaded guilty to an amended charge Thursday morning in Flathead County District Court related to a shooting incident in a Lakeside parking lot in 2023.

Luke Rutledge pleaded guilty to one felony charge of Assault with a Weapon, agreeing to a joint recommendation that he serve 20 years in the Montana State Prison with 10 years suspended.

The amended charge comes after a hung jury led to a mistrial in September on a charge of Attempted Deliberate Homicide.

The jury did find Rutledge guilty of Felony Criminal Endangerment, and he was sentenced to 10 years in the Montana State Prison with five years suspended.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office responded to several reports of a man shooting a gun in a Lakeside parking lot in November 2023.

According to a news release, deputies arrived to find that a person had physically detained the suspect by pinning him to the ground.

The news release stated Rutledge was arrested after deputies took statements that he allegedly shot several rounds at a man sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot using his cell phone.

The victim fled to a bar across U.S. Highway 93 and ran inside to call 911.

Rutledge will be formally sentenced on April 21.