Jack's Story: dog rescued thanks to community response in Mineral County

HUSON — The story of a dog, Jack, and his rescue has gone way beyond the Mineral County woods where he was found in horrible condition. While he has a long road ahead, Jack is recovering at a Huson animal sanctuary, thanks to his resilience and caring community members.

Jack was first spotted outside of Alberton in November in rough shape. Despite many tries, attempts to rescue him then were unsuccessful and, eventually, many lost hope he had survived.

Then, after months without a sighting, he resurfaced at the end of January. Community members and Huson’s Pronking Pastures Rescue and Sanctuary jumped into action. After days of trapping, they got Jack and began immediate care. He is extremely emaciated, but getting lots of medical attention and love.

Montana dog Jack rescued after months surviving wilderness near Alberton

Pronking Pastures worked with the community, law enforcement and animal groups to figure out his backstory. He was re-homed from his original owners to the Huson area in September. But, his new owner did not take care of him.

"At this time, our sole focus remains on this pup. While it’s human nature to want to assign blame, the most important takeaway is that this dog is now safe—because of our community and rescue working together," Pronking Pastures said in a social media post. "We truly cannot thank the state of Montana enough. It has felt like the entire state has been rooting for him—and we honestly believe he feels it too."

MTN’s Caroline Weiss has done a few stories with Pronking Pastures before and will keep you update on Jack’s story.