Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, January 16, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

Authorities have identified the victim of the fatal Highway 93 crash on Sunday as 35-year-old Lyle R. Zeiler of Arlee. Zeiler was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when his Honda Civic collided head-on with a pickup truck, killing him and injuring a 35-year-old woman from St. Ignatius. (Read the full story)

On Thursday, Mitchell Kleinman pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges following a Christmas Eve road rage shooting near Columbia Falls. Kleinman is accused of shooting another driver in the ear after a traffic dispute and is being held on $500,000 bond with his trial set for August. (Read the full story)

A snowmobiler was rescued after his sled ejected him into a rock during a serious crash last week at Hoodoo Pass near Superior. The collaborative effort between snowmobilers and both Shoshone and Mineral County Search and rescue teams resulted in Will Zeman recovering well with no major injuries. (Read the full story)