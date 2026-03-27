Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, March 27, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes are building an $11.5 million facility in Ronan to unite its 258-member Division of Engineering and Water Resources team under one roof, funded by the 2020 water compact settlement. For many, the 21,500-square-foot hub is the culmination of a lifetime spent fighting to protect tribal water rights. (Read the full story)

Logan Health in Kalispell has received a $15,000 grant from the American Cancer Society for the third straight year to help cancer patients cover transportation costs to and from appointments. The funding can be used for gas cards, ride-shares and parking passes to ensure patients don't have to delay or skip critical treatments due to financial barriers. (Read the full story)

Four Missoula-area emergency agencies spent three days this week training together on life-saving scenarios like drowning and cardiac arrest. The interagency sessions happen four times a year to keep emergency responders sharp and working in sync. (Read the full story)