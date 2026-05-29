Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, May 29, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

A confusing ballot insert in Lincoln County incorrectly told voters to sign their actual ballots, which makes votes invalid under Montana law. Election officials have identified two signed ballots so far and issued replacement ballots to those voters before the primary on June 2. (Read the full story)

A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday for his role in the death of a Ronan man in September of 2024. Jonathan Drennan-Beck was convicted of tampering with evidence in the murder of Ed Loder, whose body was found in the Twin Lakes area. (Read the full story)

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public input on corner crossing through a citizen advisory committee meeting next month. While FWP maintains corner crossing is unlawful, FWP hopes community engagement can find solutions to reduce conflicts between private property rights and public land access. (Read the full story)