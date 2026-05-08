Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, May 8, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

Search and rescue crews found a missing hiker's body with injuries consistent with a bear encounter Wednesday in Glacier National Park. The victim was discovered 2.5 miles up the Mt. Brown Trail, with the trail section now temporarily closed during the investigation. This comes after two hikers were attacked by one or more bears Monday in Yellowstone National park. (Read the full story)

On Thursday, Patricia Berliner denied allegations that she violated probation in the 2019 case where she struck and severely injured a 6-year-old exiting a school bus near Whitefish. Berliner is accused of failing to check in with her probation officer since July and leaving the state without permission. (Read the full story)

A 25-year-old man from Flathead County pleaded not guilty on Thursday to deliberate homicide charges in the February shooting death of 30-year-old David Bollman in Hungry Horse. Dylan Olson's jury trial is scheduled for August 31. (Read the full story)