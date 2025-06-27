Montana Morning Headlines: June 27, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here are today's top stories for Friday, June 27.

A Whitefish-based developer is set to by the nearly two acre plot on the Missoula Riverfront Triangle Property. The plot of land has been on the minds of the the City of Missoula and the Missoula Redevelopment Agency for 40 years, and was sold for four million dollars. It's the seventh time that the plot of land has been up for sale, and finally a deal went through. It was deemed blighted in 2007, an urban renewal district was established in 2008, all while the previous six attempts never came to fruition. (Read the full story)

Riverfront Triangle Press Conference

Missoula Montana Airport officials announced a new direct flight to the Midwest, starting in December. American Airlines will have a direct flight to Chicago year-round, after hearing feedback from travelers. The airport and its business partners wanted to incentivize a more affordable option for their fliers, and say that a year-round service will cut down time for travelers. (Read the full story)

Missoula Airport United Service

There's a new way to recycle aluminum cans in Flathead County, all while giving back to the community at the same time. Ryan Ellis of Coram created two community aluminum can recycling trailers that are available for 24 hours a day. One is at Park Provisions in Coram, and the other is at the Columbia Falls Community Market. Ellis is able to dump the cans at a recycling plant, and puts the proceeds into building and maintaining bike and hiking trails. (Read the full story)