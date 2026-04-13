Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, April 13, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

Montana Knife Company celebrated the grand opening of its new facility in Missoula on Saturday. Crowds from across the valley, the state and even the country came for an inside look. The festivities, that started around 6 a.m., involved free gift bags for the first 50 people — with some people lining up as early as 3 a.m.. (Read the full story)

Super Bowl Champion Patrick O'Connell returned to his hometown of Kalispell to host a youth combine for local middle and high school athletes. More than 30 kids tested their speed, agility and strength at the Logan Health Performance Center while allowing O'Connell to give back to the community that helped shape him. (Read the full story)

Around 50 kids from the ages of five to 18 attended a soccer clinic hosted by Carroll College after watching three college games at the Glacier Park College Soccer Showcase on Saturday. The event aims to grow soccer culture in the Flathead Valley, which currently has no local college soccer teams. (Read the full story)