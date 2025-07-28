Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, July 28, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

After multiple fires ignited across the Bitterroot Valley over the weekend, emergency crews quickly mobilized to contain several blazes — including Florence Rural Fire District and the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office. With thunderstorms sparking at least 10 new fires, officials stress the importance of being aware of fire risks, avoiding campfires and providing extra room for responders as they manage ongoing threats. (Read the full story)

This weekend, the Flathead Faerie Festival returned for its second year, featuring fairies, elves and dragons — all while supporting adults with special needs through donations. Held at the Flathead County Fairgrounds, the festival offers various fantasy activities, including aerial shows and combat sports, along with a chance for attendees to purchase cosplay gear locally! (Read the full story)

With summer increasing recreation on the Blackfoot River, the Blackfoot Home and Community Club organized an annual cleanup to maintain its cleanliness — a tradition started in 2003. Volunteers, including local youth groups and partners, gather every last Saturday in July to remove thousands of pounds of waste. (Read the full story)