More details emerge from fatal West Glacier plane crash

A witness said the plane crashed roughly 100 yards past the airstrip and was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived.
Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News that a witness on scene said the plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Ryan Field.
WEST GLACIER — We’re learning more information about a plane crash Saturday morning near West Glacier that left two people dead.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News that a witness on scene said the plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Ryan Field.

The witness said the plane crashed roughly 100 yards past the airstrip and was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived.

West Glacier Fatal Aircraft Incident Map

Sheriff Heino said the two bodies were sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for autopsies and victim identifications are still being processed.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are handling the crash investigation.

We will keep you updated as more information is released.

