Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, June 1, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

Multiple fire crews responded to a large fire at Axmen Recycling in Missoula Sunday afternoon, where more than 100 stacked cars burned with flames reaching 50 feet high. The fire involved unprocessed vehicles containing oil and gas, but crews successfully prevented it from spreading to buildings, with no injuries reported. (Read the full story)

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is urging extreme caution near waterways after responding to multiple water rescues in recent days due to high water levels, cold temperatures and hidden debris. Officials recommend wearing life jackets, avoiding high-flow rivers and supervising children as dangerous conditions are expected to continue with more precipitation forecast. (Read the full story)

A husband-and-wife skydiving team opened Skydive Glacier Country at Kalispell City Airport two weeks ago, bringing tandem jumps closer to Flathead Valley residents. The operation runs May through September with a new hangar, Cessna 182 and six-person crew offering jumps over Kalispell and Glacier National Park. (Read the full story)