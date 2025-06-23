Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, June 23, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here are your top stories for Monday, June 23, from Western Montana.

A mother-daughter duo just west of Missoula have had a ranch in their family since 1982. Known better as the Lazy Sousa Ranch, Jan and Kate Sousa have been raising all kinds of animals, and helping their owners as they do it. They're known for their Tennessee Walking Horses, which they develop and train right alongside their owners. They also halter and train Highland cows, and have about 50 of them. (Read the full story)

With the Missoula Marathon just six days away, crews spend the weekend getting the route cleaned up and prepared for the thousands of participants. Volunteers gathered at Blue Mountain Road to clean up the immense amount of trash and other debris. The goal is to make sure the marathon lives up to its nickname, 'The Last Best Race'. The race director, Trisha Drobeck, says that they expected to pull in around 1,000 pounds of trash. (Read the full story)

Today at 9:00am and Thursday at 3:00pm in Lakeside, Flathead Electric Cooperative is planning a brief power outage. Both of them are expected to last only five minutes, as they are necessary due to an expansion of a nearby substation. It will affect around 2,900 people in Lakeside, and automated texts and calls will be sent out to members who will be affected by it.