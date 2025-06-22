Volunteers clean race course ahead of 2025 Missoula Marathon

MISSOULA — From Frenchtown to Blue Mountain to Downtown, the Missoula Marathon covers quite the distance.

With less than a week until race day, volunteers spent their weekend making sure hometown runners and those visiting the Garden City alike will have a pristine running environment.

“I run the marathon and I know a lot of people come from out of town for this event, so we want to make it look nice for the guests and for ourselves," volunteer Danelle Gjetmundsen said.

Early on Sunday morning, volunteers gathered at Blue Mountain Road to pick up trash along the race route.

“Clean up 30 miles of both the half marathon and marathon courses so that our participants see the beauty that they're meant to see," Missoula Marathon race director Trisha Drobeck told MTN.

Drobeck traveled the course, grabbing bags of trash that Saturday’s volunteers filled up.

“I would say we probably will hit about 1000 pounds of trash," Drobeck said.

Further down the road, a group of ladies collected garbage. Some, like Gjetmundsen, are running the marathon. While others are just eager to support racers and spend time with their friends.

“I've done a number of races and I know how much work goes into putting on a race and it’s always great to give back when you can," Gjetmundsen said.

“I have volunteered for the marathon. I've never done trash pickup before. It's a fun thing to do with your girlfriends," volunteer Renate Bush added.

Nonetheless, all were looking to make the Missoula Marathon live up to the name of 'Last Best Race’.

“It's just kind of the nature of what we do. So, I think it's instilled in our runners that they just know to give back and that's the best way that we can move forward and be sustainable ourselves," Drobeck explained.

