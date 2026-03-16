Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, March 16, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

A 17-year-old Kalispell girl and Flathead High School senior, Katelyn Baughman, is awaiting a heart transplant after being diagnosed with a rare genetic condition that has left her heart functioning at just 30%. Baughman's family, who faced significant uninsured medical bills, has received more than $15,000 in community support as she continues to recover at the Ronald McDonald House in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Read the full story)

The Sentinel High School boys basketball team claimed its first state title in 40 years on Saturday, defeating Billings West 47-46 in an overtime win. On Sunday, the Spartans returned home to a police and fire escort through Missoula, where family and fans packed the school to celebrate. (Read the full story)

St. Ignatius student athletes hosted their third annual carnival on Saturday, raising funds for 16 athletes heading to Special Olympics Montana in Billings this May. Organizers said the self-funded program relies entirely on community donations and fundraisers like this one to make the trip possible. (Read the full story)