Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, May 18, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

Montana farmers are calling the House Farm Bill inadequate for addressing rising input costs, market concentration and lost markets facing family operations. Now, they're pushing for the Senate to include mandatory country-of-origin labeling and stronger competition policies to support American agriculture. (Read the full story)

Missoula Rotary volunteers cleaned the first 11 miles of the Missoula Marathon route along Mullan Road, collecting two truck loads of trash. The cleanup brought together Run Wild Missoula and Rotary's Epic Day of Service, with both organizations working to support at-risk youth through partnerships with local youth homes including Sunrise Youth Homes and Watson's Children Shelter. (Read the full story)

East Missoula Rural Fire Department secured a $222,000 levy after call volume increased 60% over the past decade. The funding ensures the volunteer department can continue serving the community, maintain equipment and avoid dissolving — which would have raised residents' insurance costs. (Read the full story)