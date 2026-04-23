Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, April 23, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

The Missoula Fire Department responded to a house fire after reports of flames and a person escaping through a basement window along Eddy Avenue Tuesday night. Crews contained the basement fire with no injuries reported, while investigators are now working to determine the cause. (Read the full story)

Kalispell City Council unanimously approved zoning changes to comply with Montana's Land Use Planning Act, eliminating single-family-only zoning and reducing minimum lot sizes by 25% citywide. Mayor Ryan Hunter said the changes are designed to increase housing flexibility and supply by allowing greater variety in residential development. (Read the full story)

Republic Services' Missoula facility processes 15 million pounds of recyclables annually, accepting most materials except plastic bags before shipping them to processing centers in Washington and Wisconsin. The facility emphasizes that residents should rinse and dry recyclables to reduce contamination, which along with plastic bags creates the biggest processing challenges. (Read the full story)