Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, April 9, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

A vehicle pursuit connected to a federal narcotics and firearms investigation ended when the fleeing vehicle crashed into a Missoula home near England Boulevard and Lexington Avenue Wednesday morning. All occupants were detained with no injuries reported, and authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the public. (Read the full story)

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire is preparing for an earlier and longer wildfire season with below-average snowpack across western Montana. Officials said the reservation's west side near Elmo-Dayton remains the highest risk area due to dry conditions, steep terrain and canyon winds — while urging the public to be cautious with campfires and vehicle maintenance to prevent human-caused fires. (Read the full story)

The Holett family lost their Dayton home and life savings to the 2022 Elmo Fire but have nearly finished rebuilding farther up the hill, despite ongoing concerns about communication issues between fire management agencies. Four years later, they remain vigilant during fire season and help neighbors facing similar situations. (Read the full story)