Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, December 18, 2025

High winds caused widespread damage across Missoula on Wednesday, with a large tree crushing a van on West Broadway and another blocking a University of Montana apartment building's entrance. Emergency crews worked throughout the day removing fallen trees and restoring power while the City of Missoula urged residents to delay debris cleanup until severe weather subsides. (Read the full story)

Wind gusts over 50 miles per hour also swept through the Bitterroot Valley — knocking down trees, power lines and forcing officials to issue an emergency travel warning. Hamilton residents Gay and Burt Brewer were woken up from a tree crashing in front of their 100-year-old home on Wednesday, with the historic house sustaining only minor damages. (Read the full story)

During the severe weather, the Flathead County commissioners declared a state of emergency after wind began toppling trees, knocking out power to tens of thousands and causing widespread damage including the fall of Bigfork's historic cross. U.S. Highway 93 was also closed temporarily after a semi-truck tipped over. (Read the full story)