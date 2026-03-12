Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, March 12, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

Flathead County has approved a permit for hospitality company Pursuit to build a seasonal 24-acre work camp in West Glacier, meant to house employees working in and around Glacier National Park. The approval comes after an online petition opposing the camp with more than 1,000 signatures, and requires Pursuit to meet over a dozen conditions. (Read the full story)

Congressman Ryan Zinke presented a $725,000 federal grant to the Mineral County Sheriff's Office to replace outdated equipment on Wednesday. The funding will go toward new patrol cars, radio repeaters, stab vests and drones with thermal imaging to improve officer safety and communication. (Read the full story)

The Hamilton School District is asking voters to approve two levies in May, one focused on safety and one on technology infrastructure, after previous measures have failed in recent years. If approved, each levy would cost homeowners less than $5 a month on a $500,000 home. (Read the full story)