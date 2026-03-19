Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, March 19, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

A Libby man has been sentenced to 20 years in Montana State Prison after his 3-year-old son died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in their home back in May 2025. Timothy Moore pleaded guilty to negligent homicide as part of a plea agreement reached last December, with five years of his sentence suspended. (Read the full story)

A federal jury ruled unanimously in favor of Ravalli County last week, finding the county did not violate the rights of those who could not pay fees for its jail diversion program. Sheriff Steve Holton told MTN that the program, which has reduced the jail's average daily population by more than 30 percent since 2018, only revokes bail for violations other than unpaid fees. (Read the full story)

Woodman School in Lolo is offering a free early literacy program for preschoolers beginning this August, aimed at preparing children for kindergarten and easing the financial burden of childcare on families. Children must be four before Sept. 10 to qualify, and enrollment is now open. (Read the full story)