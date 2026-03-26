Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, March 26, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

The Case Ranch in Potomac is now permanently protected under a conservation easement covering more than 2,000 acres, serving as a critical wildlife corridor between Glacier National Park and the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem. The project, more than 20 years in the making, was funded through millions in USDA dollars and local support. (Read the full story)

Governor Greg Gianforte surprised Laura Gardner, manager of Job Service Kalispell and Libby, with the state's Outstanding Service Award on Wednesday. Gardner has spent more than four decades helping thousands of Flathead and Lincoln county residents find employment since starting at Job Service Kalispell as a high schooler. (Read the full story)

More than 500 students from three schools in Hamilton packed into Hamilton High School's theater Wednesday for an educational musical performance by Lucas Miller, known as the Singing Zoologist. Miller, a former zoo zoologist who has been performing for students for 32 years, led the crowd through sing-alongs and puppet-filled lessons about animals. (Read the full story)