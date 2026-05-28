Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, May 28, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

A body was recovered by search and rescue crews from Flathead Lake near Bigfork Wednesday morning. A witness told MTN a surf class found the body floating around 11:30 a.m. and called authorities. The body, who's identity and cause of death have not been released, was sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy. (Read the full story)

A high-speed police chase ended with an officer's car crashing into a Pleasant View home in Missoula — where a two year old was sleeping just feet away. The incident has raised questions about police response and road safety, while residents are now calling for city council action after two high-speed chases in six weeks. (Read the full story)

Thunder Road Farm in Western Montana practices sustainable cattle ranching through rotational grazing and avoiding industrial feedlots, with owners Bryce and Gillian Andrews prioritizing land health over scale. The Andrews said community support is essential for small sustainable farms to survive amid financial pressures from fluctuating markets. (Read the full story)