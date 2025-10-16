Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, October 16, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

A federal judge in Missoula dismissed a lawsuit from 22 young plaintiffs challenging Trump administration energy policies on Wednesday, saying the court lacked jurisdiction despite legitimate climate concerns. U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen ruled that blocking the executive orders would require "unworkable" monitoring of federal agency actions. (Read the full story)

The Missoula Metropolitan Planning Organization, the City of Missoula and the Montana Department of Transportation are collaborating on the Reserve Street Safety Action Plan to reduce crashes. The plan, involving short-term improvements like speed management and enhanced pedestrian crossings, will be fully implemented within five to 10 years if federal grants are secured. (Read the full story)

A five-day Indigenous Lactation Counselor training program in Greenough combined modern medical practices with traditional healing methods to address maternal healthcare needs in Indigenous communities. The 45-hour intensive session, hosted by Healthy Moms Healthy Babies the Montana Coalition, focused on cultural awareness and historical trauma to better support breastfeeding mothers. (Read the full story)