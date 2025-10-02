Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, October 2, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

Travois Village residents announced Missoula's first supermajority tenants union on Tuesday night, now organizing against Texas's Oak Wood Properties after the company raised lot rent by $200 last year and tried to increase it again by $150. The union demanded including capping rent at $580 and limiting future increases to 3% annually. (Read the full story)

The federal government shutdown furloughed thousands of federal workers on Wednesday — including nearly two-thirds of National Park Service. Here in Montana, Glacier National Park remains mostly open with unattended entrances, closed visitor centers and tourists still visiting despite the limited services. (Read the full story)

A study on the Missoula to Florence corridor, conducted by the Montana Department of Transportation and Robert Peccia & Associates, noted that riparian areas near the Bitterroot River are some of the most productive wildlife habitats in the state. Because elk populations are increasing in these areas, Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks is reminding drivers to stay aware, be patient and slow down while on the roads. (Read the full story)