Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, October 9, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

Four suspects were arrested in Seeley Lake Wednesday morning, following a joint operation investigating crimes in Missoula and Powell counties. The suspects, whose identities have not yet been released, were taken into custody without incident at the Missoula County Detention Facility. (Read the full story)

Flathead Electric Cooperative crews are trimming trees and managing vegetation surrounding power lines working along a 20-mile stretch of Highway 2 — between West Glacier and Pinnacle through Oct. 20. The work, a part of its Wildfire Mitigation Plan, hopes to protect the electrical grid and reduce fire risks for 59,000 members across the affected area. (Read the full story)

President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs in April, leading to reduced export markets for Montana farmers. Because of this, Montana Grain Growers Association Vice President Steve Scheffels said 70% of Montana wheat is exported, and some farmers are defaulting on operating loans. To combat this, the Trump Administration is considering a bailout for farmers affected by the tariffs. (Read the full story)