Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

Whitefish Chef Earl Reynolds has been named a James Beard Award finalist for Best Chef for the second time in his career. Reynolds, executive chef at Herb & Omni, was born and raised in Whitefish and focuses on New American cuisine featuring local Montana ingredients. (Read the full story)

The Flathead National Forest has closed the Blankenship Bridge area due to dangerous high water levels on the Flathead River caused by spring runoff. The closure, that affects national forest lands southwest of the bridge on the west side of the Middle Fork, will remain in effect until June 27, 2026. (Read the full story)

Community leaders gathered to discuss navigating uncertain times and building local stability at City Club Missoula's State of the Community event on Monday. Officials highlighted ongoing projects including water system partnerships, affordable housing initiatives and the University of Montana's growing enrollment. (Read the full story)