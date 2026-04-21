Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

A wildfire near Red Lodge, that started Monday afternoon, has prompted evacuations and highway closures as crews work to contain the blaze. The fire has grown rapidly, with firefighting aircraft being deployed to assist ground crews. (Read the full story)

The former Roseburg Mill property in Missoula is now for sale as Redtail Ridge, representing one of the last large undeveloped parcels within city limits. The roughly 180-acre site near North Reserve Street could eventually include housing, retail, hotel, office and light industrial uses after the mill closed in 2024. (Read the full story)

The Lolo National Forest is hosting several community meetings to update residents on revisions to its forest management plan. Forest Supervisor Ben Johnson will present completed work and outline the process for developing a draft plan at meetings in Thompson Falls, Seeley Lake, Superior, Missoula and online from April 21 to April 28. (Read the full story)