Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

One person died and another was injured in a shooting on Dawn Drive in Columbia Falls Monday morning. The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the exchange of gunfire between two people and determining whether to file charges. (Read the full story)

The NTSB released a preliminary report on Senator Tim Sheehy's emergency landing after his military trainer jet lost engine power near Ennis back in April. Both Sheehy and his flight instructor survived the forced landing in a field, with only the instructor suffering minor injuries. (Read the full story)

The City of Missoula received a $100,000 grant from the state to help residents connect to the sewer system. Now, the grant hopes to assist some of the 800 homes within city limits that aren't currently connected to the city's sewer system. (Read the full story)