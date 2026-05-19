Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

The Flathead County Coroner's Office has identified 59-year-old Donald J. Schwindt of Columbia Falls as the man killed in a shooting along Dawn Drive on May 11. The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the incident, which occurred after deputies responded to reports of an assault involving a weapon around 7 a.m. last Monday. (Read the full story)

Former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg spoke to over 1,000 people in support of Montana Initiative 194 at the Mother Lode Theater in Butte on Sunday. The initiative, that would ban corporate spending on political candidates and ballot issues, requires 30,000 signatures to reach the November ballot. (Read the full story)

Lake County Solid Waste manages over 30,000 tons of household garbage annually at a cost of $5 million, and is now working to improve disposal access for 34,000 residents through six rural transfer sites and waived fees for cleanups. The department also offers programs like "Landfill to You" and free e-waste days to combat illegal dumping and promote proper recycling. (Read the full story)