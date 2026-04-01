Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

Thompson falls residents are paying around 110 dollars a month for water and sewer services on vacant lots that aren't even connected to utilities, an issue that was brought up at Monday night's city council committee meeting. Now, community members are circulating recall petitions targeting the mayor and several city council members over the billing practice. (Read the full story)

Two Missoula restaurants, Pangea and the Stave & Hoop Speakeasy, announced temporary closures due to unexpected changes on Tuesday. Management said both will return with new concepts and ownership, calling it a "see you soon" rather than goodbye. (Read the full story)

Travelers' Rest State park is celebrating 25 years as a state park, where both Salish ancestors and Lewis and Clark once camped near Lolo Creek. The historic site now draws about 80,000 visitors annually from around the world to learn about the area's rich history. (Read the full story)