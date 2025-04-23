Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a quick look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

The Montana Legislature has passed Bobby’s Law, which increases penalties for DUI-incidents resulting in death. Inspired by the tragic case of 21-year-old Bobby Dewbre, who was killed by a drunk driver outside of Columbia Falls in 2023, this bipartisan-supported bill establishes aggravated vehicular homicide as a felony. It also establishes penalties of up to 30 years in prison for offenders with a blood alcohol content twice the legal limit. (Read the full story)

Columbia Falls has officially opened its first skate park, a 12,000 square foot facility, that’s over 10 years in the making. Spearheaded by the Bad Rock Skate Park Association in collaboration with the City of Columbia Falls, donations and community fundraising helped them secure $750,000. A grand opening event will be held on April 26. Read the full story)

The Flathead National Forest has extended the public comment period for the Holland Lake Lodge special use authorization application to May 14, which would allow potential buyers Eric Jacobsen and Thomas Knowles to operate the lodge within its existing footprint. If the application is approved, an environmental analysis and another round of public comment will follow. (Read the full story)