Public comment on Holland Lake Lodge special use authorization application extended

MISSOULA — People now have more time to comment on a special use authorization application for Holland Lake Lodge.

The Flathead National Forest has extended the public comment period until May 14, 2025. The application would allow the potential buyers, Eric Jacobsen and Thomas Knowles, to operate the lodge within its existing footprint and facilities.

An environmental analysis would begin if the special use authorization application is accepted by the U.S. Forest Service. The analysis is required under the National Environmental Policy Act and public comment would be accepted.

MTN News file Holland Lake in Condon.

“I would like to thank those in our communities who have engaged in the projects public input process,” said Flathead Nation Forest Supervisor Anthony Botello. “Providing information about this project to the public is very important and I very much appreciate the questions and comments we have received thus far.”

Click here to submit a comment or to learn more information about the application. Comments can be submitted until 11:59 p.m. local time on May 14, 2025.

Watch related coverage: Flathead National Forest hosts community meeting regarding Holland Lake Lodge