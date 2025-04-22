New skatepark officially opens in Columbia Falls

COLUMBIA FALLS — A project years in the making has reached the finish line as the first skatepark in Columbia Falls is officially open.

“I think everyone should check it out, it’s a worth a trip for sure," said skateboarder Andrew Hoffman.

Hoffman has been counting down the days until the new skate park in Columbia Falls officially opened.

Hoffman has been out riding every day since construction finished in early April.

“Super stoked, I love the community skateboarders is bringing together, seeing all the older dudes that haven’t been skating in a long time, and they are getting back after it which is sweet,” he told MTN.

Sean Wells/MTN News

The new 12,000-square-foot skatepark has been a dream 10 years in the making spearheaded by the BadRock SkatePark Association.

Board member Ty Johnson said they worked closely with Dreamland Skateparks to come up with the design.

“Whitefish had their skatepark, Kalispell got their skatepark and everybody in Columbia Falls would have to just go for a drive, you’re going to have to travel or you’re going to have to find a curb in some random parking lot or something, so actually pulling this thing off and getting it to this point is phenomenal,” said Johnson.

Sean Wells/MTN News

BadRock SkatePark Association partnered with the City of Columbia Falls to secure grant funding for the $750,000 project and find a location close to downtown at Fenholt Park.

Johnson said the skatepark wouldn’t have been possible without community and private fundraising including a special gift from Pearl Jam Bassist Jeff Ament.

“He’s responsible for the big back bowl back there, so he put in about a $50,000 donation which is responsible for the custom pool coping over there.”

The skatepark was designed with features for all skill levels.

Sean Wells/MTN News

“There’s a good like gradual step up, you got like the smaller section and then the medium and then the big bowl which is gnarly but is super fun and there’s definitely a good level of progression here,” said Hoffman.

Spike Blauvelt teaches skateboarding camps and has been riding for close to 50 years.

“Keeping kids out of trouble, this little toy will do that,” said Blauvelt.

Sean Wells/MTN News

He said the new skatepark is a major win for Columbia Falls.

“Those that contributed, thank you, this is going to save kids’ lives, this is amazing, the park is great.”

An official grand opening party for the skatepark will be held on Saturday, April 26, from noon to 5 p.m., featuring special giveaways and professional skateboarders.