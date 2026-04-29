Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

One person died Monday evening after a boat, carrying multiple people, overturned on the Clark Fork River near Clinton in cold and fast-moving water. More than 25 personnel from multiple agencies responded, while officials are reminding people to wear life jackets due to dangerous spring runoff conditions. (Read the full story)

Kala Knaus was sentenced to 20 years with 10 suspended for vehicular homicide while under the influence after killing 37-year-old Alyssa Sladek in a New Year's Day head-on collision near Bigfork in 2025. Knaus had a blood alcohol content of 0.188 when she crossed the center line on Highway 35, and she apologized to Sladek's family during sentencing. (Read the full story)

The Billings City Council agreed to hold further discussions on preventing domestic violence after emotional testimony about the death of Shawna Hart, who was allegedly killed by her ex-husband Tanner Grove. Hart's family members, including her young son, spoke at the packed meeting asking for change — prompting Mayor Mike Nelson to call for a work session within 10 days. (Read the full story)