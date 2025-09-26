Salute to Service: North Valley Food Bank expands Mobile Pantry Network to Columbia Falls

COLUMBIA FALLS - The North Valley Food Bank, which runs its mobile pantry network to reach people in different communities, has expanded into Columbia Falls.

The mobile pantry network has partnered with fellow food distribution non-profit, Land to Hand Montana, to use a portion of their building in Columbia Falls.

According to the North Valley Food Bank’s zip code analysis, 18% of customers who traveled to the Whitefish location were coming from Columbia Falls and Canyon, making it a prime destination for the mobile network.

North Valley Food Bank Director of Operations Lauren Jarrold believes that this will help give resources to those who might not have the means to get to Whitefish.

“To access the community members in Columbia Falls and the Canyon who would like to visit the pantry, but they aren't traveling because they don't want to go all the way over here to Whitefish. So we are thinking there's a demographic of people who can access our services now who couldn't access them before,” Jarrold told MTN.

The pop-up pantry will take place at 540 4th Avenue W in Columbia Falls on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.