Missoula man found guilty of killing his mother in 2023

MISSOULA - The jury in the trial of a Missoula man accused of killing his mother in 2023 returned with a verdict on Friday morning.

Miles Otis Miller, who was charged with deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence, was found guilty on both counts.

Jury deliberations in the three-week-long trial began on Thursday.

Prosecutors said in their closing arguments that the death of Teri Miller was a crime of hatred and simmering frustration over inheritance money.

Miller's defense attorneys had argued that evidence at the crime scene was mishandled and that the prosecution cherry-picked speculative evidence during the trial.

Missoula District Judge Leslie Halligan set Miller's sentencing date for January 22, 2026.

- information from Emily Brown included in this report