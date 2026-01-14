Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

Missoula police and fire departments are conducting a joint investigation after an adult male was found dead inside a residence during a house fire response on Earnest Avenue Tuesday morning. Missoula Police Department said the fire is not believed to be the cause of death at this time, with the investigation ongoing pending results from an autopsy. (Read the full story)

A 34-year-old man arrested nine times in six months is facing felony charges after a weekend collision that severely injured a Columbia Falls High School student, according to court documents. Alfred Chester Flamond is charged with fleeing police in a stolen vehicle when he ran a red light and collided with a 16-year-old girl who was flown to Seattle for her injuries. (Read the full story)

Montana has submitted a request for a major disaster declaration for Lincoln County after preliminary damage assessments from last month's flooding reached $9.69 million. Officials expect actual costs will be higher and are also compiling documentation for the windstorm that swept through the area on Dec. 17. (Read the full story)